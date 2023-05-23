Jeffery S. Sharritts Sells 5,175 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 17,637,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,506,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

