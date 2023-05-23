Jeffery S. Sharritts Sells 5,175 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 17,637,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,506,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.
Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
See Also
