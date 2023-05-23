John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $880,000 Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 3,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,999 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,854 shares of company stock worth $210,784 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

