John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Busey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Busey Stock Performance

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,383. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.