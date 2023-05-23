John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Busey as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,383. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
