John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Busey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,383. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

