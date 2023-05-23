Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 3.6%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 166,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,550,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 349.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

