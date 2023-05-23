Kava Price Up 35.8% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $667.25 million and $269.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00004609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 532,799,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,789,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

