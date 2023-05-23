Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 497,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

