Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.9 %

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,250. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $87,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

