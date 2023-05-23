Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.49. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 641,714 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.