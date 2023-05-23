Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.49. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 641,714 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.