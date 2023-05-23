KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Cut by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 517,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

