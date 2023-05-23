Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Daniel Janney Sells 50,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00.

KRYS traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. The company had a trading volume of 632,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

