Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Daniel Janney Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.4 %

KRYS traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $119.13. The company had a trading volume of 632,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Recommended Stories

