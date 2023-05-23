Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 187,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

