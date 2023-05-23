Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 3,997 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,997 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $84,976.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,021,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,230,350.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 129.3% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 246,398 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $1,733,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

