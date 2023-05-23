Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $73.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,615,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,567,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335849 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $122.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
