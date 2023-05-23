Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,760 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 144,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

