Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 879,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,473. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

