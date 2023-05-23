Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. 338,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

