Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.81. 321,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,035. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $219.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

