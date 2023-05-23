Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded down $21.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,337.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,309.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

