Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.39. 338,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.42 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.