Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,257.20.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 548,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $133.38. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

