Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 148,063 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,063 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 443,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

