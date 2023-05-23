Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,327 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

FISV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.43. The company had a trading volume of 384,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,167. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

