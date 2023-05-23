London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Down 1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.14 and last traded at $104.44. 1,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.49.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

