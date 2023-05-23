Long Path Partners LP Has $11.82 Million Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Long Path Partners LP reduced its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,370 shares during the period. AppFolio makes up about 5.1% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Long Path Partners LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AppFolio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APPF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.
AppFolio Stock Performance
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
