Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

Loop Industries Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 44,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,220. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.