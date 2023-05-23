MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.9 %

MGNX opened at $5.70 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $352.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

