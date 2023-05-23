Magic Internet Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $465,499.94 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.39 million and approximately $465,499.94 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

