Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,085 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. 359,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,792. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

