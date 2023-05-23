Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VIG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.08. 277,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,546. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.97.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

