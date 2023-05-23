Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,655 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,421 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,819. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

