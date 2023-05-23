Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,938,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,652,834. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

