Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.74. 1,492,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

