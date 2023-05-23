Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.41. 175,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,812. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

