Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.30. 783,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

