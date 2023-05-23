Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

