Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,541. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

