Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,217,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,933,277. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $338.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.10 and its 200 day moving average is $309.62.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

