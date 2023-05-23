Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.4 %

MA stock traded down $9.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.13. 1,110,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $355.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.97 and its 200-day moving average is $360.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.