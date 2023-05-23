Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,087 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. 1,333,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.04.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

