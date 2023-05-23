MELD Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. MELD has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,497,539 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0191111 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,932,492.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

