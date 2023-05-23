Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $704,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 99,278 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

