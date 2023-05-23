Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

