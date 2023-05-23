Metal Market Capitalization Hits $68.92 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $68.92 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

