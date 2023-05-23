Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. Methanex makes up 2.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Methanex worth $27,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Methanex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 206,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,746 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $54.83.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

