MetisDAO Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $22.15 or 0.00081595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $98.78 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MetisDAO Token Profile
MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.
MetisDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
