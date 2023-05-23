Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

