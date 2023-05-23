Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $1.70. Microvast shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 4,418,520 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Microvast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Microvast Stock Down 22.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $529.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

