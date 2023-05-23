Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $1.70. Microvast shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 4,418,520 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Microvast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Microvast Stock Down 22.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $529.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVSTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.