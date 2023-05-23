Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 66 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,020 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 120,355 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 330,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 55,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.10. 594,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,827. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.32.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

