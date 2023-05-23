Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 2,274 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 4,388,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

