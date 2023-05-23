Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $173.41. The company had a trading volume of 660,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $164.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

